Atmanirbhar Bharat is for stable global order: PM Modi

Armed Forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat: General Rawat



Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at a webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat assured that the Armed forces are committed to support the mission. He said, "The combined size of the armed forces are huge inventory the technology spread of the equipment and the need for its constant up keep maintenance provides a viable market for the Indian industry." Assuring support from Armed Forces, CDS General Bipin Rawat said, "The Armed Forces are committed to supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in wars with indigenous developed technologies and equipment."

Credit: ANI