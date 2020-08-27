Global  
 

Atmanirbhar Bharat is for stable global order: PM Modi

DNA Thursday, 27 August 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unscheduled address to the captains of the Indian defence industry to assure them that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not an inward-looking idea but is for a stable global order.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 said that ecosystem of defence manufacturing couldn't get requisite attention, however, government wants expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing. "For many years, India has been one of the biggest defence importers. When India got independence,...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 informed that Govt permitted up to 74% FDI in defence manufacturing through automatic route. "A decision has been taken to permit up to 74% FDI in the defence manufacturing through automatic route," said PM Modi at Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his government's resolve for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is not inward-looking, but aimed at boosting India's..
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at a webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat assured that the Armed forces are committed to support the mission. He said, "The combined size of the armed forces are huge inventory the technology spread of the equipment and the need for its constant up keep maintenance provides a viable market for the Indian industry." Assuring support from Armed Forces, CDS General Bipin Rawat said, "The Armed Forces are committed to supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in wars with indigenous developed technologies and equipment."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that he agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and it increases if there is global competitiveness. "I agree that there..

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. Singh said 'we can save large proportion of money by producing in India'. He inaugurated..

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced embargo on import of 101 defence items including artillery guns, assault rifles and transport aircraft in a major reform initiative to boost the domestic..

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unscheduled address to the captains of the Indian defence industry to assure them that Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant...
