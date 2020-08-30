Global  
 

Stopping Rahul from leading party will destroy Cong: Sena MP Sanjay Raut

IndiaTimes Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut also said Congress lacks a leader who can stand up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with full might. Referring to the letter by 23 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi on having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, Raut wondered who is stopping these leaders from being active.
