|
Stopping Rahul from leading party will destroy Cong: Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut also said Congress lacks a leader who can stand up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with full might. Referring to the letter by 23 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi on having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, Raut wondered who is stopping these leaders from being active.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sanjay Raut Indian politician
No such leader in Congress who can compete with PM Modi: Sanjay RautShiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that stopping Rahul Gandhi from leading the Congress will only lead to the "extinction" of the grand old party.
DNA
Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:02Published
Not fit for me to comment on SC's verdict: Sanjay Raut
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:33Published
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Trump gets red carpet treatment in first official visit to IndiaPresident Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of more than 100,000 people in Ahmedabad, India, getting a rapturous reception in the world's largest cricket stadium...
CBS News
Twitter account of PM Modi's personal website hacked, followers asked to donate money via cryptocurrencyThe incident has been confirmed by Twitter and it has said that steps are being taken to secure the compromised account' account that goes by the handle..
DNA
Twitter confirms account of India PM Modi's personal website hackedShares Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its..
WorldNews
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Question Hour should be held in monsoon session of Parliament: Adhir Ranjan ChowdhuryAddressing a press conference, Chowdhury, who is Congress leader in Lok Sabha, said he had told the government that Question Hour should not be cut or curtailed...
IndiaTimes
Daughter Sharmistha custodian of Pranab Mukherjee's diaries, to take call on publishing themThe late Pranab Mukherjee, former President and long-time Congress leader, made his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee custodian of the diaries he wrote almost every..
IndiaTimes
Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan appears before Parliamentary panelThe Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, had called representatives of Facebook to hear..
IndiaTimes
Dissenting voices within Congress as it is not in power: Adhir Ranjan ChowdhuryAttacking Congressmen who raised questions over the party leadership, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Wednesday they were..
IndiaTimes
Why are PM CARES Fund trustees afraid to reveal names of donors?: ChidambaramCongress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday slammed the Central government for not revealing the names of the donors of PM CARES..
IndiaTimes
Saamana
Sushant's family lawyer questions Shiv Sena's claims on actor-father relationship
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28Published
'Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father': Sanjay Raut
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32Published
Sonia Gandhi Indian politician
I learnt so much from him, says Sonia Gandhi in letter to Pranab Mukherjee's daughter SharmisthaCongress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday expressed her condolences on the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that his life over the past..
DNA
Learnt a lot from Pranab Da, he brought distinction to every post he held: Sonia Gandhi in her condolence messageExpressing great shock over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said she learnt a lot from the Congress..
IndiaTimes
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi extends Onam greetings"May the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration and purity of Sadhya inspire to overcome the challenges of COVID-19," the Congress tweeted a message on..
IndiaTimes
We have a leader in Sonia, Rahul so no urgency for polls: Salman KhurshidUneasy conversations have been taking place between the Congress leadership and the G-23 since both sides emerged from a stormy CWC meeting following the letter..
IndiaTimes
'Can't see heavens falling' for need of elected Congress president: Salman KhurshidAsserting that there was no urgency to have an elected Congress president, senior leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said he "can't see the heavens falling" for..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this