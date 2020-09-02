For the first time, Indian Army dominates strategic heights at Pangong Lake
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () For the first time since the India-China skirmishes began at Ladakh earlier this year, the Indian Army is dominating strategic locations on the south bank of Pangong Lake, even as China enhanced deployment of troops close to the Thakung base in Indian territory and tried to change the status quo. In a crucial gain, India has...
Indian Army conducted a job fair and career counseling event for the educated unemployed youths of Gujjarpatti Lolab valley in Kupwara, a district in North Kashmir. The experts held intensive discussion and explained the importance of peaceful life with dignity. Interestingly, nine boys were given...
After trying to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, now the Chinese embassy in India has accused the Indian Army of violating the consensus reached during the..
