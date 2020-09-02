Global  
 

One News Page

For the first time, Indian Army dominates strategic heights at Pangong Lake

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
For the first time since the India-China skirmishes began at Ladakh earlier this year, the Indian Army is dominating strategic locations on the south bank of Pangong Lake, even as China enhanced deployment of troops close to the Thakung base in Indian territory and tried to change the status quo. In a crucial gain, India has...
