PUBG among 118 Chinese apps banned by Indian government: Check full list

DNA Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The Centre on Wednesday decided to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India. The banned apps include the widely popular game PUBG.
India bans PUBG, Baidu and more than hundred more apps linked to China

 The list of forbidden products includes the popular video game PUBG and search giant Baidu's app.
Amid border tensions at LAC, India bans 118 Chinese mobile apps including PUBG

 The Centre on Wednesday decided to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps in view of the information available they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the..
