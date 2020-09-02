PUBG among 118 Chinese apps banned by Indian government: Check full list

JanaYuvan RT @sri50: #PUBG MOBILE - Among 118 Additional Chinese Apps Banned By Central Government! #PUBG ban In India, a apt move. 24 seconds ago PB RT @ishkarnBHANDARI: Live- #PUBG #Chineseappbanned LINK- PUBG among 118 Chinese Apps BANNED BY INDIA https://t.co/HIczOBOGxZ 24 seconds ago Krishna Khandelwal RT @ANN_Newsable: Are you happy with the Indian government's decision to ban #PUBG among 118 other Chinese-linked mobile apps? 25 seconds ago Adhith RT @naukarshah: Brilliant @narendramodi. One app occupies 0.25 sq cm on an avg in our mobile screen. At 100 million downloads, we will rec… 27 seconds ago Sukhraj Singh RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: PUBG among 118 more Chinese mobile apps banned by Centre: Here's the full list https://t.co/fMxPJ2j8bz 34 seconds ago Chaya PUBG Video Game App Among 118 New Chinese Apps Banned Today - NDTV https://t.co/X18lK7kEmo 45 seconds ago Gopal Prasad RT @ttindia: PUBG Mobile, a wildly popular game in India, is among 118 more Chinese apps blocked by the government amid fresh tension over… 46 seconds ago The Telegraph PUBG Mobile, a wildly popular game in India, is among 118 more Chinese apps blocked by the government amid fresh te… https://t.co/PyvB2viUfE 1 minute ago