PUBG among 118 Chinese apps banned by Indian government: Check full list
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The Centre on Wednesday decided to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India. The banned apps include the widely popular game PUBG.
