Is An India-China War Inevitable? – Analysis Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The sad truth is that India-China relations, which were already on the verge of collapse in the current geopolitical climate, will only get worse in the next 10 years. And, if the current situation is taken into account, a limited war between the two nuclear states certainly looks ever-more likely.



The June 15 Galwan valley... The sad truth is that India-China relations, which were already on the verge of collapse in the current geopolitical climate, will only get worse in the next 10 years. And, if the current situation is taken into account, a limited war between the two nuclear states certainly looks ever-more likely.The June 15 Galwan valley 👓 View full article