Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers through video conference

IndiaTimes Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers through a video conference on Friday during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event' at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Don’t be a Singham’: PM Modi’s message to young IPS officers

‘Don’t be a Singham’: PM Modi’s message to young IPS officers 03:46

 PM Modi interacted with young IPS officers via video conference during the 'Dikshant Parade' of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. PM Modi gave them advice on how to win the trust of the people and said that young officers need to ensure that the image...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Bihar polls: BJP can form govt alone, but will remain with JD (U), says RK Singh [Video]

Bihar polls: BJP can form govt alone, but will remain with JD (U), says RK Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP), Member of Parliament (MP) from Arrah, RK Singh said that BJP can form government on its own in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, but will continue to be with old ally JD(U). While talking about distribution of seats, RK Singh said that the seat division should be based on the performance of BJP in the last year's Lok Sabha elections. "We can form a government on our own, in Bihar, there's no doubt in it. But, we've been in partnership with the Janata Dal (United) since 1996, and we do not want to break it, neither do they. We don't leave our friends," said RK Singh. RK Singh, the Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, "Our seat share will be decided soon. The process will be finished smoothly as there are no differences among us... Lok Sabha Poll results have clearly displayed the vote base of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, the seat division should be based on that only."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published

'Humane' side of police during Covid-19 created lasting impression on people, says PM Modi

 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the public outreach by the police forces during Covid-19 pandemic has made a collective and lasting impact..
WorldNews

Respect uniform, practice Yoga and 'Pranayam' to beat stress: PM Modi's advice to IPS probationers

 "Never lose respect for your Khaki uniform. The human face of Khaki uniform has been engraved in the public memory due to the good work done by police especially..
DNA

IPS panel Screen technology used for liquid crystal displays


Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy police training academy

PM Modi addresses young IPS probationers via video conferencing during 'Dikshant Parade' [Video]

PM Modi addresses young IPS probationers via video conferencing during 'Dikshant Parade'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04. In the event, PM said, "Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always get benefit through it. You will never feel stressed, no matter how much work is there." Dikshant Parade was conducted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Watch: Dikshant parade of IPS probationers at SVP National Police Academy in Hyderabad [Video]

Watch: Dikshant parade of IPS probationers at SVP National Police Academy in Hyderabad

Dikshant Parade was conducted on September 4 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with IPS probationers during the Dikshant Parade at 11 am. 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers have completed 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy. During the basic course training at SVP NPA, probationers undergo training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft and tactics, weapon training and firing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India


Related videos from verified sources

Be proud of your uniform instead of flexing powers of it: PM Modi to IPS probationers [Video]

Be proud of your uniform instead of flexing powers of it: PM Modi to IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04. "It is very important that you should be proud of your uniform instead..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
'72 hour formula': PM Modi speaks to CMs of 10 states on Covid situation [Video]

'72 hour formula': PM Modi speaks to CMs of 10 states on Covid situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of ten states to discuss the Covid situation. PM Modi said that everyone is working as a team to beat the Covid pandemic. PM..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:27Published
PM Modi holds meeting to review current flood situation via video-conferencing [Video]

PM Modi holds meeting to review current flood situation via video-conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on August 10, through video-conference with Chief Ministers of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala to review their preparedness to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Narendra Modi to address IPS probationers via video conference today

  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers via video conference on Friday (September 4) during the Passing out parade at the Sardar...
Zee News Also reported by •Indian ExpressHindu

Chennai girl leads Dikshant Parade; PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers

 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, of the 71 RR (2018 batch) graduated from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

Tweets about this