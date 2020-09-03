|
PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers through video conference
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers through a video conference on Friday during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event' at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.
