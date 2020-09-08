|
International Literacy Day 2020: Kerala tops India's literacy chart at 96.2%, Andhra Pradesh worst performer
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 every year to highlight the importance of literacy. According to a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey, Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in India, while Andhra Pradesh featured at the bottom.
