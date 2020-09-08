Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

International Literacy Day 2020: Kerala tops India's literacy chart at 96.2%, Andhra Pradesh worst performer

DNA Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 every year to highlight the importance of literacy. According to a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey, Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in India, while Andhra Pradesh featured at the bottom.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State in southern India

COVID-19: India may soon overtake Brazil as second-most affected country [Video]

COVID-19: India may soon overtake Brazil as second-most affected country

With the number of COVID-19 cases breaching the 41-lakh mark on September 06, India is expected to overtake Brazil as the second-most affected country in the world. The total number of coronavirus cases in Brazil stands at 41,23,000 while India has reached 41,13,812. India recorded 90,633 new cases today. Maharashtra has reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. While Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,794 new cases today. While speaking to ANI in Noida on September 06, Dr Sunil Kumar on COVID-19 situation said, "It's been 8 months since this disease entered in India and now the number has crossed 41 lakh mark so far. In the beginning, people had fear of this disease but after 8 months the fear is low."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

Andhra Pradesh: Wooden chariot at Lakshmi Narasimha temple destroyed in fire

 No casualties were reported from the incident.
DNA

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Indian Coast Guard rescues 24 fishermen off Kerala Coast; search on for 31 others

 The missing fishing boats are from Ponnani, Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, Munambam and Azhikode harbours of Kerala.
DNA
BJP Mahila Morcha protests over alleged rape of COVID positive woman by ambulance driver [Video]

BJP Mahila Morcha protests over alleged rape of COVID positive woman by ambulance driver

Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha carried out a protest in Thiruvanathapuram outside Secretariat on September 07. Protest was against the alleged rape of a COVID-19 positive woman patient by an ambulance driver in Pathanamthitta. Protestors demanded resignation of Kerala's Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Sitharaman appreciates DRI officers injured in a bid to stop gold smugglers [Video]

Sitharaman appreciates DRI officers injured in a bid to stop gold smugglers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appreciated the dedication of DRI officials who were attacked in Kerala’s Malappuram. Sitharaman asked for the well-being of two officials who were hit by gold smugglers’ car. The accused gold smugglers attacked DRI officials by a car outside Karipur airport. Two officials were injured in the incident in Kerala’s Malappuram. The officials were trying to stop the car carrying gold smugglers. One of the smugglers was arrested while the other managed to flee. Officials recovered four kilograms of gold from the vehicle. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:23Published

International Literacy Day a celebration declared by UNESCO to highlight the importance of literacy

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Two Babbar Khalsa International members arrested after gunfight in Delhi [Video]

Watch: Two Babbar Khalsa International members arrested after gunfight in Delhi

Two members of the Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested in the national capital. The two were arrested after a brief gunfight in Northwest Delhi and have been identified as Bhupender alias..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:29Published
Covid-19: India reports 90,632 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours, tally soars past 41 Lakh|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India reports 90,632 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours, tally soars past 41 Lakh|Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the country has reached another grim milestone with the biggest single-day jump of 90,632 Covid cases in the 24 hours with the total tally..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:55Published
Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops [Video]

Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops

A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital. He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour. However, his protest was broken up and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

International Literacy Day 2020: Kerala tops India's literacy chart at 96.2%, Andhra Pradesh worst performer

 International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 every year to highlight the importance of literacy. According to a report based on National Statistical...
DNA

Orange alert today for four districts in Kerala

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Malappuram on orange alert on Tuesday as these districts
Hindu

Kerala plane crash: Ill-fated AI flight's miracle baby gets birthday surprise

Kerala plane crash: Ill-fated AI flight's miracle baby gets birthday surprise Ayisha Shenza, who turned two years old last week, isn't called the "miracle baby" for nothing. The infant is one of the youngest survivors of the ill-fated...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this