Kangana Ranaut's office floored: BMC followed Supreme Court verdict
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) move to demolish Bollywood actress *Kangana Ranaut*'s office a day ago that attracted huge flak was in tune with a *Supreme Court* judgment pertaining to illegal constructions, officials said here on Thursday.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are carrying out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office. Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive.
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on September 09 came in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on BMC action of demolition of her office in Mumbai. Nirupam said that he doesn't support her statement..
Bombay High Court has ordered a stay on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut Mumbai office. Kangana’s plea against the... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood Life