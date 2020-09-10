Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut's office floored: BMC followed Supreme Court verdict

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) move to demolish Bollywood actress *Kangana Ranaut*'s office a day ago that attracted huge flak was in tune with a *Supreme Court* judgment pertaining to illegal constructions, officials said here on Thursday.

On October 24, 2019, in a landmark verdict which settling a law of...
Mumbai: 'BMC's swift action suggests there was political pressure,' says High Court

Mumbai: 'BMC's swift action suggests there was political pressure,' says High Court After the war of words between actor *Kangana Ranaut* and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the action in the ugly drama following Sushant Singh Rajput's death moved...
