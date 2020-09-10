Kangana Ranaut's office floored: BMC followed Supreme Court verdict

Congress' Sanjay Nirupam supports Kangana, says BMC's demolition of her office riddled with vengeance



Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on September 09 came in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on BMC action of demolition of her office in Mumbai. Nirupam said that he doesn't support her statement.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 16 hours ago

Mumbaikars protest against BMC, detained by police



After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, some residents came in support of the 'Queen' star and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 18 hours ago