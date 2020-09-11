Global  
 

Bhave, Vivekananda have a lot to teach humanity: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 September 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled two important events that mark this day for India -- the birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Swami Vivekananda's famous address in Chicago -- and said both great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity.
