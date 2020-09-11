|
Bhave, Vivekananda have a lot to teach humanity: PM Modi
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled two important events that mark this day for India -- the birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Swami Vivekananda's famous address in Chicago -- and said both great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi talks to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on G20 prioritiesPrime Minister expressed his appreciation for the leadership provided by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing Presidency of the G20 grouping.
DNA
PM Modi launches mega national scheme for fisheries sector, poll-bound Bihar gets multiple facilities
IndiaTimes
PM Narendra Modi lauds Supriyo's musical tribute to former president Pranab MukherjeeSupriyo, an MP from West Bengal, had said, "My Humble Tribute to beloved Ex-President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. Tagore's "Dhaye Jeno Mor Shokol Bhalo..
IndiaTimes
Swami Vivekananda Indian Hindu monk and philosopher (1863-1902)
Independence Day: Coimbatore artist paints freedom fighters image on small batteries
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09Published
Vinoba Bhave Indian advocate of nonviolence and human rights (1895-1982)
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
Jussie Smollett maintains his innocence ahead of court appearance
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
City of Chicago Wants FBI's Jussie Smollett Investigation RecordsThe City of Chicago wants a judge to force the FBI to hand over records of the Bureau's probe into the Jussie Smollett case -- especially his claim he was the..
TMZ.com
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on "The Takeout" — 7/24/2020Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Major to talk about negotiations for another COVID-19 stimulus package in the House; the Trump administration's..
CBS News
8-year-old killed, 2 adults wounded in ChicagoAn 8-year-old girl was killed and two adults were severely wounded after they were shot in Chicago while traveling in a vehicle on the city's South Side. (Sept...
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this