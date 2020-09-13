Global  
 

Covid-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark

IndiaTimes Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
India's Covid-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry data.
