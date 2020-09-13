Covid-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark

India crosses 46 lakh-mark with record spike of 97,570 COVID cases



India crossed the 46 lakh-mark in COVID-19 cases on September 12. 97,570 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With the record spike, country's COVID-19 tally stands at 46,59,985. So.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 23 hours ago

India records biggest single day jump in Covid cases, with 1209 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News



India reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic. A record single-day surge in coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the highly infectious disease with 96,551 new infections.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:23 Published 2 days ago