COVID-19: No all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will not be holding an all-party meeting before the monsoon session of Parliament in the wake of COVID-19. An all-party meeting is conferred before the commencement of parliamentary sessions to discuss the agenda and set targets. However, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: No all-party meet ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins tomorrow |Oneindia News

No all-party meet ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins tomorrow |Oneindia News 01:05

 For the first time in two decades, The all-party meet won't be held before the Monsoon session of the parliament which begins tomorrow. The Speaker has called a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee which began at 11 am today to discuss the agenda for the session that concludes on October 1....

