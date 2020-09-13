|
COVID-19: No all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session of Parliament
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will not be holding an all-party meeting before the monsoon session of Parliament in the wake of COVID-19. An all-party meeting is conferred before the commencement of parliamentary sessions to discuss the agenda and set targets. However, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of...
