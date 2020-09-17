Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manmohan Singh, 13 other MPs seek leave of absence from Rajya Sabha on health grounds

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram are among over a dozen Rajya Sabha MPs who have sought leave of absence from the current monsoon session on medical grounds, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday.

Naidu informed the House that he had received letters from Singh and 13 other...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: What happened in Rajya Sabha is shameful: Rajnath Singh

What happened in Rajya Sabha is shameful: Rajnath Singh 01:28

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 condemned the misconduct of some MPs in the upper house and called it unfortunate and shameful. "What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CITU stages protest in Bengaluru against amendments to labour laws [Video]

CITU stages protest in Bengaluru against amendments to labour laws

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged protest in Bengaluru against amendments to labour laws. Earlier, while talking on the amendments, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
‘Netas, not farmers worried about agri bills’: Narendra Tomar’s jibe at oppn [Video]

‘Netas, not farmers worried about agri bills’: Narendra Tomar’s jibe at oppn

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has lashed out at the Congress and other opposition parties over the agri bills. Tomar said that Congress had mentioned these very points in their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:18Published
Govt to blame for 'hungama': Opposition on Parliament ruckus after Prez meet [Video]

Govt to blame for 'hungama': Opposition on Parliament ruckus after Prez meet

Opposition parties tried to corner the government over farm bills by meeting the President of India. Opposition leaders urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not give assent to controversial bills. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:08Published

Tweets about this