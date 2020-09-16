Farewell colonial structure? Tatas win bid for new Parliament building
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Construction major Tata Projects has won the bid to erect the federal Parliament's new building in place of the colonial-era structure here in the national capital. As per the available information, Tata Projects bid an amount of Rs 861.9 crore.
According to a company spokesperson: "We have emerged as the 'L1' in the...
