Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farewell colonial structure? Tatas win bid for new Parliament building

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Construction major Tata Projects has won the bid to erect the federal Parliament's new building in place of the colonial-era structure here in the national capital. As per the available information, Tata Projects bid an amount of Rs 861.9 crore.

According to a company spokesperson: "We have emerged as the 'L1' in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Not having Question Hour in forthcoming Parliament session goes against theory of separation of power: Owaisi [Video]

Not having Question Hour in forthcoming Parliament session goes against theory of separation of power: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 02 said that not having Question Hour in the forthcoming Parliament session goes against the theory of separation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
South Indian library attracts readers with its unique bookshelf architecture [Video]

South Indian library attracts readers with its unique bookshelf architecture

A library in south India’s Kerala state has managed to attract both young and old minds with its unique architecture — a stacked bookshelf or gigantic bookrack. The library, Lal Bahadur..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:56Published
Bungling crane operator knocks over 50ft high chimney and crushes sacred Buddhist crematorium [Video]

Bungling crane operator knocks over 50ft high chimney and crushes sacred Buddhist crematorium

This is the moment a bungling crane operator knocked over a 50ft high chimney - then crushed a sacred Buddhist crematorium. The dopey construction worker had been hired to carry out repairs on the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Tatas set to bag new Parliament building project with lowest 862 crore bid

 Infrastructure major Tata Projects Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder for the new Parliament House building project quoting Rs 861.9 crore, which is 8.4% less...
IndiaTimes

Tatas set to bag new Parliament building project

 Infrastructure major Tata Projects Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder for the new Parliament House building project quoting Rs 861.9 crore, which is 8.4% less...
IndiaTimes

Tata to build new India parliament

 The new building will replace the existing colonial-era structure and will be completed by 2022.
BBC News


Tweets about this