Engineer`s Day 2020: India pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya

Zee News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
India marks Engineer's Day every year on September 15 which is the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India's greatest engineers and Bharat Ratna awardee. Popularly called 'Sir MV' has given immense contribution to India's early infrastructure development, education and social welfare. 
