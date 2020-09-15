Engineer`s Day 2020: India pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards



Nation on Saturday remembered hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on the occasion. Dhyan Chand's birth.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:39 Published 2 weeks ago Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:07 Published on August 1, 2020 Family pays tribute to ‘people’s President’ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary



Family of former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam paid tribute on his death anniversary on Monday. The family had gathered at Kalam’s memorial in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to pay their tributes... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44 Published on July 27, 2020

Related news from verified sources Amit Shah pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary "Tributes to prolific engineer and statesman, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his Jayanti. On Engineers Day, I salute our talented and skilled engineers who...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago





Tweets about this