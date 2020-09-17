Mumbai: 60 office goers test positive, BKC emerges as new COVID-19 hotspot
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of the poshest commercial hubs in the suburbs, has emerged as the latest COVID-19 hotspots in *Mumbai* after a few office goers tested positive for the deadly virus. As per BMC officials, 60 people who work at BKC have tested positive for coronavirus in the last one month.
