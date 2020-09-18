Global  
 

Lok Sabha adjourned twice over Anurag Thakur's Nehru-Gandhi remark

DNA Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Several opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress, demanded an apology from Thakur. The minister was speaking on the opposition objections to PM CARES Fund.
Watch: BJP's Nehru-Gandhi jibe Vs Congress' 'Himachal ka chokra' counter

Watch: BJP's Nehru-Gandhi jibe Vs Congress' 'Himachal ka chokra' counter

 A huge ruckus broke out in Lok Sabha after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur attacked Nehru and Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on PM CARES fund. Defending the fund, Thakur slammed the opposition’s constant attempts to question PM CARES fund and said that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund created...

Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India

Parliament passes bill giving national importance tag to five new IIITs

 Parliament on Tuesday passed a legislation to declare the five new IIITs in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur as institutes of national importance,..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Amid protests over farm bills, Modi govt raises MSP of six rabi crops [Video]

Watch: Amid protests over farm bills, Modi govt raises MSP of six rabi crops

Amid resentment among farmers over the agri bills passed in Parliament, the Narendra Modi government has made a big outreach to farmers. The Modi government has hiked the minimum price for buying six rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent. The announcement was made by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha. The announcement comes just a day after massive ruckus was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha over the passage of the contentious bills. Tomar said that the Minimum Support Price of wheat, the biggest crop of rabi season, has been hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 1,975 per quintal. Tomar added that the MSPs of six rabi crops were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The moves comes as opposition parties and farmer groups have threatened to intensify their agitation against the farm bills. Farmer groups have called for an pan India strike as a mark of protest. Reassuring the farmers, who the BJP alleges have been misled by opposition parties, Tomar reiterated the system of MSPs & APMCs will remain. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:31Published

Govt hikes minimum support price for wheat, five other rabi crops

 Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday told the Lok Sabha said that minimum support price (MSP) of six Rabi crops has been increased. The..
IndiaTimes

Anurag Thakur Indian politician

PM CARES Fund is absolutely transparent: Anurag Thakur [Video]

PM CARES Fund is absolutely transparent: Anurag Thakur

PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent as it has been set up under the law, said Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, on September 19 in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. "PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent. It has been set up under the law, registered as Trust under 1908 Act. An independent auditor appointed, it's the same auditor who audits PM National Relief Fund. Nobody is forced to donate to this fund," said Thakur in Lok Sabha

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Anurag Thakur's remarks in worst possible taste, government trying to distract attention of people: Shashi Tharoor

 Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday alleged that there is an attempt by the BJP-led government to distract the attention of people from real issues being..
IndiaTimes
Face-off between BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha over PM Cares Fund [Video]

Face-off between BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha over PM Cares Fund

A war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress over PM CARES Fund in the lower house of Parliament on September 18. Manish Tewari of the Congress said since the trust has the name of the institution of Prime Minister, its creation should have been done through Parliament. "Since the PM CARES Fund has the name of the institution of the Prime Minister attached to it, wouldn't it have been more appropriate if this fund would have been created through legislation rather than as a public trust," Tewari said. Responding to the criticism, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, recalled the formation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1948. "Nehru ji ordered the creation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done even till today. How did it get FCRA clearance? PM-CARES Fund is a public charitable trust which has been set up for the people of India. You (Opposition) created trusts for Gandhi family. Nehru and Sonia Gandhi have been members of PM's National Relief Fund. There should be a debate on this," Thakur questioned the Congress party.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published
Shashi Tharoor calls Anurag Thakur's behaviour in lower house as unparliamentarily [Video]

Shashi Tharoor calls Anurag Thakur's behaviour in lower house as unparliamentarily

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed Union Minister Anurag Thakur's behaviour in Lok Sabha as unparliamentarily. Tharoor said, "Instead of answering objection raised on PM CARES Fund, Union Minister Anurag Thakur proceeded to deliver political speech in worst possible taste and started attacking everybody from Gandhi, Nehru to present-day Gandhi family which was not relevant. "Two times the house has been adjourned as neither they are apologizing nor we will let the house to do business as usual. Whatever is happening right now is injustice and unparliamentarily behaviour," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

 Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an “indefinite” protest at Parliament..
IndiaTimes

Centre planning "food-pandemic" for the farmers: Mamata Banerjee

 Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Centre and said that the passing of the agriculture sector..
IndiaTimes

Mamata calls suspension of RS MPs reflective of govt's autocratic mindset

 The TMC on Monday denounced the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs, with its leader Mamata Banerjee calling the action reflective of the "autocratic mindset" of..
IndiaTimes
Parliament chaos: Govt slams 'shameful' act; Congress claims bias, 'bulldozing' [Video]

Parliament chaos: Govt slams 'shameful' act; Congress claims bias, 'bulldozing'

Opposition MPs stormed the well of upper house and staged protest on September 20. TMC MP Derek O'brien approached the Dy chairman and brandished the rulebook. A scuffle also broke out between protesting MPs and RS staff over Dy Chair's microphone. The Rajya Sabha discussion was on the controversial farm laws when the fracas occurred. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his views on the ruckus in Parliament. “Whatever happened in Rajya Sabha during a debate on 2 agriculture-related bills, was saddening and highly shameful. Running the Parliament smoothly is the government's responsibility, but the Opposition's cooperation is also expected. The Opposition should perform its duty while adhering to Parliamentary protocol. This is expected from the Opposition. By planting a misconception among the common people, the farmers, there is an attempt to reap political dividends. This is not in keeping with healthy democratic tradition,” said Singh. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:28Published

