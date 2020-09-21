|
Can't have universal policy on protests: Supreme Court in anti-CAA case
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Supreme Court today said there is a need to balance the right to protest and blocking of roads and that there cannot a "universal policy" since the situation may "vary" from case-to-case.
The top court's observation came as it reserved the verdict on a batch of pleas against the anti-CAA protests which had led to blocking of...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this