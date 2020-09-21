Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can't have universal policy on protests: Supreme Court in anti-CAA case

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Supreme Court today said there is a need to balance the right to protest and blocking of roads and that there cannot a "universal policy" since the situation may "vary" from case-to-case.
The top court's observation came as it reserved the verdict on a batch of pleas against the anti-CAA protests which had led to blocking of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden's False Claims

Biden's False Claims 00:48

 CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN reports that Biden made several false / inaccurate claims. Biden argued that it would be inappropriate...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Maratha Kranti Morcha stages protest against SC's stay order on reservation [Video]

Maratha Kranti Morcha stages protest against SC's stay order on reservation

Members of Maratha Community staged protest in Lalbaug area against Supreme Court's stay order on Maratha reservation. Social distancing norms also being followed during protest. "We have demanded that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Pennsylvania Counties To Print, Send Ballots To Registered Voters Following State Supreme Court Decision [Video]

Pennsylvania Counties To Print, Send Ballots To Registered Voters Following State Supreme Court Decision

The only thing stopping Pennsylvania counties receiving and sending ballots to registered voters who applied for one is the resolution to a State Supreme Court case removing the Green Party's candidate..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:31Published
Mississippi Supreme Court denies motion for rehearing in Alberto Garcia case [Video]

Mississippi Supreme Court denies motion for rehearing in Alberto Garcia case

The Mississippi Supreme Court has denied a motion for rehearing in the case of Alberto Garcia versus the state of Mississippi.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Related news from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh | There can’t be universal policy on right to protest: Supreme Court in anti-CAA blockade case

 The top court’s observation came while reserving the verdict on a batch of pleas against the anti-CAA protests which had led to blocking of a road in Shaheen...
Hindu

Anti-CAA road blockade case: There can't be universal policy on right to protest, says Supreme Court

 There cannot be a "universal policy" on right to protest and possible curbs as also balancing it with acts like blocking of roads are needed because the...
IndiaTimes

'There can't be universal policy on right to protest'

 There cannot be a "universal policy" on right to protest and possible curbs as also balancing it with acts like blocking of roads are needed because the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this