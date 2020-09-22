Payal Ghosh thanks Kangana Ranaut for supporting her against Anurag Kashyap; says, 'These people really believe in feminism' — watch video
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Payal Ghosh herself has now bared it all in this video interview, including questioning Richa Chadha's legal notice, wondering why she hasn't asked Kashyap yet as to how he took Richa's name in the first place, and thanking Kangana Ranaut profusely for her support and hailing her as one of the people who truly 'believe in feminism'
Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh. The actor tagged PM Modi in a tweet and sought protection saying that there is a threat to her security. The filmmaker’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin defended Kashyap in a tweet and called the controversy a social media circus....
