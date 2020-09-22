Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Payal Ghosh thanks Kangana Ranaut for supporting her against Anurag Kashyap; says, 'These people really believe in feminism' — watch video

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Payal Ghosh herself has now bared it all in this video interview, including questioning Richa Chadha's legal notice, wondering why she hasn't asked Kashyap yet as to how he took Richa's name in the first place, and thanking Kangana Ranaut profusely for her support and hailing her as one of the people who truly 'believe in feminism'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Anurag Kashyap case: Watch what ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Kangana & others said

Anurag Kashyap case: Watch what ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Kangana & others said 02:52

 Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh. The actor tagged PM Modi in a tweet and sought protection saying that there is a threat to her security. The filmmaker’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin defended Kashyap in a tweet and called the controversy a social media circus....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

People Power: Ad Buyers Discovering True Identity, LiveRamp’s Clinger Says [Video]

People Power: Ad Buyers Discovering True Identity, LiveRamp’s Clinger Says

How can ad platforms hope to front up against Google and Facebook when the fabric of ad targeting is being ripped apart? By laying a new infrastructure, says Travis Clinger. Third-party cookies are..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:52Published
Anurag Kashyap: Case filed over actress Payal Ghosh's complaint | Oneindia News [Video]

Anurag Kashyap: Case filed over actress Payal Ghosh's complaint | Oneindia News

Trouble mounts for Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as he has been charged with rapecase in a police case in Mumbai on the complaint of actor Payal Ghosh who had accused him of forcing himself on her in a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published
How To Solve Identity & Safeguard Privacy: Comscore’s Gantz [Video]

How To Solve Identity & Safeguard Privacy: Comscore’s Gantz

Deprecation of third-party cookies and now Apple's decision to make its IDFA mobile ad system opt-in by consumers will have a profound impact on how advertisers can target audiences across screens. So..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Payal Ghosh thanks Kangana for her support

 Payal Ghosh recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Her claims were supported by Kangana Ranaut who also shared her struggles in Bollywood. Payal...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this