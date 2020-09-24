Flying high: Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh to be the first woman pilot to fly Rafale fighter aircraft
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh has created history by becoming the first woman pilot to join Rafale's 'Golden Arrows' Squadron in Ambala. Shivangi belongs to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Shivangi's mother has expressed happiness over the development and said that her daughter always wanted to become a fighter aircraft pilot.
