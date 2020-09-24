Global  
 

Flying high: Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh to be the first woman pilot to fly Rafale fighter aircraft

Zee News Thursday, 24 September 2020
Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh has created history by becoming the first woman pilot to join Rafale's 'Golden Arrows' Squadron in Ambala. Shivangi belongs to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Shivangi's mother has expressed happiness over the development and said that her daughter always wanted to become a fighter aircraft pilot.
