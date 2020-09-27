Devendra Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut's secret meeting sets gossip mills abuzz

Sunday, 27 September 2020 () While the BJP and Shiv Sena are fighting tooth and nail in public view, a behind-the-curtain event, a meeting between former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sena's attacking general Sanjay Raut, on Friday sent many tongues wagging. Speculations were rife that the frenemies were trying to mend fences.
After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy. Sena's Sanjay Raut said that..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:28Published