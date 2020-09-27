Former BJP leader Jaswant Singh passes away

DRDO's plan to help feed Indian forces amid Ladakh long haul against China



DRDO is working on cultivating vegetables under intense conditions for Indian Army. DRDO's effort comes as Indian troops are set to spend harsh winters at the China border. DRDO is using passive greenhouse technology, zero energy-based technique storage, etc, The work is being done by DRDO's Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR). DIHAR-developed microgreen plant will help jawans grow vegetables in harsh condition. "In remote areas of forward locations, Army is deployed in harsh conditions. There is no availability of substrate or soil to grow vegetables. In those areas, how will they be provided with something fresh? In that context, this technology was developed by DIHAR scientists," said DIHAR Director, Dr Om Prakash Chaurasia. This comes amid tension between India & China at Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. India has recently increased its army deployed along the Indo-China border areas.

