Former BJP leader Jaswant Singh passes away

IndiaTimes Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday morning. He was 82. Jaswant Singh was a retired officer of the Indian Army and was one of the founding members of the Bhartiya Janata Party. He held the defence, external affairs and finance portfolios in Vajpayee government's different ministries from 1996-2004.
