Former Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Jodhpur

IndiaTimes Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday evening. The former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 82.
Video Credit: Oneindia
News video: Jaswant Singh: Former Union Minister and BJP's founding member dies at 82 | Oneindia News

Jaswant Singh: Former Union Minister and BJP's founding member dies at 82 | Oneindia News

 Former union minister Jaswant Singh died of cardiac arrest this morning in Delhi. He was 82 years old. Jaswant Singh had served as India's foreign minister, defense minister and finance minister. He was an officer in the Indian Army in the 1950s and 60s, but he later resigned to pursue a career in...

Jaswant Singh Jaswant Singh Indian politician

Jodhpur Jodhpur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

