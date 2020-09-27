|
Former Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Jodhpur
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday evening. The former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 82.
