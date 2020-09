You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 5 new ministers inducted in Manipur Cabinet, 6 dropped



Amidst protest from some fellow BJP MLAs, a major reshuffle in Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led coalition government took place on September 24 by dropping six cabinet ministers and inducting.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03 Published 3 days ago A Manhattan restaurant has resorted to serving diners in PLASTIC BUBBLES



A Manhattan restaurant has resorted to serving diners in PLASTIC BUBBLES as indoor dining is still forbidden in New York City. Upper West Side eatery Cafe Du Soleil has 16 plastic pods set up on.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:21 Published 5 days ago Mumbai rain: Train services & traffic affected; water enters Covid hospital



Heavy showers overnight and Wednesday caused waterlogging at many places in Mumbai disrupting normal life in the city. Massive traffic snarls were reported from different areas while train services.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this