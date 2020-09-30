Special CBI court acquits all 32 accused in Babri Mosque demolition case, cites lack of evidence
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Nearly twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was demolished, the Special CBI court on Wednesday (September 30, 2020) acquitted all 32 accused in the case, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti.
