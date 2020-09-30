Global  
 

Special CBI court acquits all 32 accused in Babri Mosque demolition case, cites lack of evidence

Zee News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Nearly twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was demolished, the Special CBI court on Wednesday (September 30, 2020) acquitted all 32 accused in the case, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti.
News video: Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict 01:12

 Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict today (September 30) in Babri Masjid demolition case. Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tightened at the court premises, ahead of the hearing.

