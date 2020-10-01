Global  
 

Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi on Balrampur gang rape incident

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over a gang rape in Balrampur district, saying that "marketing and making speeches" do not work while maintaining law and order.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "A gruesome incident like Hathras took place in...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hathras gang-rape case: Swati Maliwal writes to SC, demands swift justice

Hathras gang-rape case: Swati Maliwal writes to SC, demands swift justice 01:40

 Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case. She also demanded, "Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials including the...

Hathras sealed ahead of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's visit|Oneindia News [Video]

Hathras sealed ahead of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's visit|Oneindia News

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves for Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman who died after being gang-raped and tortured. Amid outrage over the gang rapeand..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published
Balrampur Rape [Video]

Balrampur Rape

Amid outrage over the Hathras rape case, another similar story has now emerged from neighbouring Balrampur. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and later died on the way to the hospital. Both the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:53Published
AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case [Video]

AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case

The members of All India Students' Association (AISA), held protest at India Gate over Hathras alleged gang-rape case. A protester said, "Uttar Pradesh Police cremated the victim's body without..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published

Hathras rape: Priyanka Gandhi demands Yogi Adityanath's resignation; UP govt forms 3-member SIT probe panel

 After politics erupted on the death of the Hathras gang-rape victim, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed trial of the Hathras gang-rape case in a fast track court and...
DNA

Hathras Gangrape Victim Death Case: Priyanka Gandhi attacks CM Yogi Adityanath on women safety, Mayawati demands justice

 Politics has erupted after the death of Hathras gang-rape victim on Tuesday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati tweeted on...
DNA


