Hathras case: Allahabad High Court summons top UP govt officials on October 12

Zee News Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday (October 1) took suo motu cognizance of the Hathras incident and issued summons to top state government officials by 12th October.
News video: Hathras case sent to fast-track court, informs BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Hathras case sent to fast-track court, informs BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya 01:31

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader Kailash Vijayvargiya commented over Hathras gang-rape case. While reacting over a question the leader said, "The accused have been arrested and case has been sent to a fast-track court.""The accused will be sent to jail... Yogi Ji jo wahan ke CM hain, main jaanta...

Allahabad High Court summons top UP government officials in Hathras gangrape, murder case

 The bench asked all officials to come prepared with all the relevant material and documents to apprise the court of their versions of the incident.
Zee News

Allahabad HC takes suo motu cognisance of Hathras gang-rape case

 The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang-rape case in Hathras district and issued notices to top...
IndiaTimes


