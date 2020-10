You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hathras DM rubbishes negative rumours about his interaction with victim's family



Hathras District Magistrate PK Laxkar met with Hathras victim's family and denied all negative rumours. He informed that family's apprehension is that the convict must be punished and be hanged to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 11 hours ago Hathras case: ‘Politics tourism’ says BJP, Congress hits back



Political war escalates amid outrage over alleged gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Union Minister Naqvi said those who are guilty will be punished by the state government. The Union Minister.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:54 Published 13 hours ago Watch: Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Vs UP cops over march to Hathras; duo arrested



Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32 Published 18 hours ago

