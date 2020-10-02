Won't bow down, says Rahul Gandhi day after he was stopped from meeting Hathras rape victim's family
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet saying he “won't bow down” a day after he along with other Congress leaders were stopped from going to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of a gang-rape victim.
Hathras DM, Praveen Kumar Laxkar denied allegations that funeral of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim was conducted without family's consent on Sep 30. DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father and brother gave their...
Seema Kushwaha, senior lawyer claimed that she was not allowed to meet Hathras victim's family after administration said it'll affect law and order situation. "The family (of alleged gang-raped victim)..