Won't bow down, says Rahul Gandhi day after he was stopped from meeting Hathras rape victim's family

Zee News Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet saying he “won't bow down” a day after he along with other Congress leaders were stopped from going to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of a gang-rape victim.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hathras rape case: 'Allegations of victim's funeral without family's consent wrong,' says DM

Hathras rape case: 'Allegations of victim's funeral without family's consent wrong,' says DM 01:17

 Hathras DM, Praveen Kumar Laxkar denied allegations that funeral of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim was conducted without family's consent on Sep 30. DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father and brother gave their...

