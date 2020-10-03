Hathras victim's family wants judicial probe, suspension of DM: Priyanka Gandhi

Hathras: Rahul & Priyanka meet victim’s family; UP CM orders CBI probe in case



Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. Priyanka Gandhi said the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Gandhi said. The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

