Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hathras victim's family wants judicial probe, suspension of DM: Priyanka Gandhi

IndiaTimes Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hathras case: Congress workers flood Delhi-UP border as Rahul's convoy halted

Hathras case: Congress workers flood Delhi-UP border as Rahul's convoy halted 01:55

 Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were en-route to Hathras to meet the family of the alleged gang-rape victim on October 03. Congress workers and supporters gathered at the Delhi-Noida Border as UP Police stopped their convey to move ahead. Speaking to ANI, Noida ADGP Ranvijay Singh...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Hathras: Rahul & Priyanka meet victim’s family; UP CM orders CBI probe in case [Video]

Hathras: Rahul & Priyanka meet victim’s family; UP CM orders CBI probe in case

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. Priyanka Gandhi said the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Gandhi said. The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:59Published
Watch: Priyanka Gandhi consoles Hathras victim's mother [Video]

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi consoles Hathras victim's mother

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family members of the victim who were allegedly gang raped in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi hugged the mother of the victim, at the latter's residence. Gandhi said, the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the Hathras case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). SIT (Special Investigation Team) arrived at the residence of the victim to investigate. 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and later died on September 29.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Indian politician

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will continue to fight until family of Hathras victim get justice: Priyanka Gandhi [Video]

Will continue to fight until family of Hathras victim get justice: Priyanka Gandhi

After meeting the family of Hathras victim, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on October 03 said, "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Rahul, Priyanka reach Hathras to meet victim's family [Video]

Rahul, Priyanka reach Hathras to meet victim's family

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reached the Bulgaddhi village in Hathras on evening of October 03 to meet the victim's family. They were accompanied by KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Priyanka Gandhi shields Congress workers surrounded by cops at DND flyway [Video]

Priyanka Gandhi shields Congress workers surrounded by cops at DND flyway

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen intervening between a scuffle between party workers and police personnel. Priyanka can be seen jumping the barricade and shielding a man in a white kurta,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Rahul, Priyanka meet Hathras victim's family, say will fight for justice

 Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday evening met the family of the Hathras victim, declaring they will fight for justice to the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Hathras: 'No power can stifle voice of the family'

 Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday evening met the family of the Hathras victim, declaring they will fight for justice to the...
IndiaTimes

Will visit Hathras at any cost, says Priyanka Gandhi

 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday made it clear she'll make sure she meets the family of the Hathras girl who died on Tuesday at any...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this