Hathras victim's family wants judicial probe, suspension of DM: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were en-route to Hathras to meet the family of the alleged gang-rape victim on October 03. Congress workers and supporters gathered at the Delhi-Noida Border as UP Police stopped their convey to move ahead. Speaking to ANI, Noida ADGP Ranvijay Singh...
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. Priyanka Gandhi said the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Gandhi said. The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family members of the victim who were allegedly gang raped in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi hugged the mother of the victim, at the latter's residence. Gandhi said, the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the Hathras case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). SIT (Special Investigation Team) arrived at the residence of the victim to investigate. 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and later died on September 29.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen intervening between a scuffle between party workers and police personnel.
