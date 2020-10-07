Global  
 

Bombay HC asks if Payal Ghosh wishes to withdraw statement against Richa Chadha

Mid-Day Wednesday, 7 October 2020
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked actor Payal Ghosh whether she wished to withdraw her statement against actor Richa Chadha, over which a defamation suit was filed against Ghosh. A single-judge bench of Justice AK Menon asked Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute if his client wished to withdraw her statements against Richa...
