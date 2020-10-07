Bombay HC asks if Payal Ghosh wishes to withdraw statement against Richa Chadha
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked actor Payal Ghosh whether she wished to withdraw her statement against actor Richa Chadha, over which a defamation suit was filed against Ghosh. A single-judge bench of Justice AK Menon asked Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute if his client wished to withdraw her statements against Richa...
Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual molestation, on October 6 met National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma. "I had a discussion with Rekha ma'am on how the investigation can speed up. She has assured me help," said actor after the meeting.
Actor Richa Chadha filed a suit before the Bombay High Court on Monday against actor Payal Ghosh for making defamatory statements about her.