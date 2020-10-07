Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging in Shimla home, say cops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on 3rd October. While talking to media persons in Shimla, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said, "Prime Minister is likely to visit Manali on October 03 for inauguration of Atal Tunnel. He will also visit Lahaul after that, according to the proposed plan. It has not been finalised yet." The tunnel is being built in Eastern Pir Panjal range on Leh-Manali Highway of the Himalayas. With this tunnel, Lahaul and Spiti will get all weather connectivity. It has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held protest in Shimla against amendment in labor law passed by state assembly. They said that the five amendments have been done by the state assembly are against the labourers. The labourers under the CITU gathered outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly held 'Vidhan Saha Gherao Protest'.The state head of the CITU, Vijendra Mehra said, "State Assembly passed five amendments of Industrial Dispute Act, Factory Act, Contract Labour Act, Model Standing Act and Minimum wages Act amendments has been passed by the Assembly are against the labourers." "15 crore people lost their life due to COVID-19, instead of providing help Himachal government attacking them," Vijendra Mehra said.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh during a press conference on October 07 demanded CBI investigation against the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' team which was investigating the case. Vikas Singh accused AIIMS team of sheer negligence and irresponsible behaviour regarding the case. Vikas Singh said, "Their job was to provide medical legal evidence and they have drastically failed in it. The way they have formed the report, the way they have given lose statements, the way their team members have been making statements in front of media, this clearly showcases that they have committed extreme negligence. CBI should investigate their conduct also. This is also against the ethical regulations of Medical Council of India."
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on October 07 came down heavy on All India Institute of Medical Sciences' report which ruled out the possibility of murder. Vikas Singh informed that a letter has been written to the CBI demanding the formation of a new forensic team for the case. Vikas Singh said, "Today we have written letter to CBI director and demanded the formation of new forensic team, comprising of India's best forensic doctors, as the behaviour of AIIMS is questionable. We tried hard to get a copy of their report so that we could point out the shortcoming in the report. They are not ready to give the report and the report is not in the public domain." "AIIMS did not have Sushant Singh rajput's body, they did not have the occasion to do a post-mortem and give a conclusive finding of the report," Vikas Singh added.
Amidst protest from some fellow BJP MLAs, a major reshuffle in Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led coalition government took place on September 24 by dropping six cabinet ministers and inducting five new MLAs including two ex-MLAs who had resigned from the Congress party. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by BJP's vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and BJP North East general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal. "This kind of reshuffling is normal in politics. Whatever I'm doing is with blessing of central leaders. I hope we can work more for development," says CM N Biren Singh The two ex- MLAs inducted as ministers today are Okram Henry Singh and Oinam Lhukhoi Singh. Both were Congress MLAs who had resigned from the state assembly and joined the BJP in August this year. The other three inducted as ministers in the government are MLAs Sorokhaibam Rajen, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and Vungzagin Valte. All three are from the BJP. One more cabinet seat is still yet to be filled as six cabinet ministers have been removed from the government.
Since Manipur did not have a cancer hospital, patients had no choice but to go outside the state to avail the necessary treatment. However, now they can get treatment in the state after inauguration of Babina Specialty Hospital, providing the latest cancer treatment facilities to patients. Hospital with latest technologies related to oncology, is situated in Shajiwa, Imphal East.
COVID-19 outbreak has affected small scale businesses across country. Pineapple farmers and sellers in Dimapur's Molvum village claimed that their sales have dropped by 50% due to COVID-19 pandemic. A local seller Hatneilang Thadou said, "I'm not earning much now since there are no travelers on the highway, I use to earn Rs 1000-1500/day earlier."