Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar cremated in Shimla

IndiaTimes Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
A number of people, including Himachal Pradesh Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri and former state Congress chief Sukhvinder Sukhi, and Kumar's relatives attended the cremation. The 69-year-old former CBI director, who led the agency in investigating several high-profile cases including the 2008 Aarushi murder case in Noida, allegedly killed himself at his residence in Brockhurst, near Chhota Shimla, on Wednesday.
Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging in Shimla home, say cops

 Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland, and Ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at his residence in Shimla
