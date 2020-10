BondaVenkataPrasad #NEET All the best to all the students who are expecting Ranks in NEET results today. NEET is not everything , no… https://t.co/3pvJkcJoW9 28 minutes ago BondaVenkataPrasad #NEET -There were seven candidates from the reserved categories in the top 50 ranks in NTA NEET result last year (2… https://t.co/kUCFyaDBS9 47 minutes ago Umarfarooq NTA NEET Result 2020 Live Updates Answer Key Shortly Cut-Offs State-Quota AIQ Ranks - NDTV https://t.co/nGiMRlAQN8 2 hours ago Manish Bhatt One which is to be used for AIQ (15%) and one which will be used for the state counselling. So the ranks mentioned… https://t.co/Bpuxy5QVb1 3 hours ago Manish Bhatt A major difference to know is that NEET ranks as per https://t.co/uAr00HngxV result will be separate for All India… https://t.co/Th7xdQ6sSo 3 hours ago Careers360 NEET result 2020 will be available today by 4 pm at https://t.co/E778wagSbx; Know about the #NEET marks vs ranks.… https://t.co/jriVdQBrGX 8 hours ago Ravindra Kumar Saini NEET 2020 Result Date (16 October) Downlaod https://t.co/3fWIYEWmKG Result 2020 Check Score, Toppers, Ranks ,Cut Of… https://t.co/mPTtOxOuOr 2 days ago Rkalert News NEET 2020 Result Date (16 October) Downlaod https://t.co/cKIuaclTgF result 2020 Check Score, Toppers, Ranks and Cou… https://t.co/zyouZnxYjN 2 days ago