Congress woman leader thrashed for protesting ticket given to 'rapist'

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the incident wherein a woman Congress leader was beaten up by party workers and said that a letter will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to arrest the culprits.

''Today morning I saw a video that was tagged to me where a political party...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: UP: Why was this Congress woman leader thrashed by party workers in UP's Deoria|Oneindia News

UP: Why was this Congress woman leader thrashed by party workers in UP's Deoria|Oneindia News 01:10

 A woman Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh was thrashed by party cadre in Deoria after she questioned the party’s decision to give a ticket to the alleged rapist. 'Waiting for Priyanka Gandhi to take action, said the Congress leader' said the leader after being manhandled by party workers. The...

