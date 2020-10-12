Congress woman leader thrashed for protesting ticket given to 'rapist'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Shivraj Chouhan's fresh attack on Kamal Nath over 'item' remark



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Kamal Nath. This comes after Kamal Nath issued a clarification over his 'item' remark. The Madhya Pradesh.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:41 Published 9 hours ago Watch: Smriti Irani Vs Digvijaya Singh over Kamala Nath’s ‘item’ jibe



Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ jibe at a BJP leader has led to a big war of words between the two parties ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned the Gandhi family and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:01 Published 1 day ago Rahul Gandhi attends Covid-19 review meeting at Kerala’s Malappuram



Rahul Gandhi attended a Covid-19 review meeting at Malappuram on October 19. In the past 3 days, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases in Kerala. Gandhi also interacted with Wayanad residents.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this