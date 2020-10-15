COVID:19: Recovery rates in Panvel, Navi Mumbai touch 90 per cent

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Recovery champion dies from COVID-19, vigil planned



This week, Palm Beach County lost a leader on the front lines of recovery. Tyrone Cooper spent 26 years saving lives. Sadly, he lost his own battle with COVID-19. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:42 Published 4 hours ago Equity indices tumble amid weak global cues, banking and IT stocks suffer



Equity benchmark indices tumbled over half per cent during early hours on October 14 tracking Asian peers as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials soured investor risk appetite. Besides, the International.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 21 hours ago Denver officials concerned about continued increase in COVID-19 case rates, hospitalizations



Mayor Michael Hancock, the DPS superintendent and the city’s executive director of the public health department said Monday they are concerned about the continuing increase in COVID-19 case rates and.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 24:21 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this