COVID:19: Recovery rates in Panvel, Navi Mumbai touch 90 per cent
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () The COVID-19 recovery rates in Navi Mumbai and Panvel have touched 90 per cent amid active cases reducing in both corporations in the first 13 days of October. With household surveys in both municipalities going on, authorities believe there will be an improvement in the COVID situation soon.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is likely to have a Covid vaccine by early next year. Harsh Vardhan made the statement in a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM). "Early next year we should have vaccine from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups formulating strategies on...
Mayor Michael Hancock, the DPS superintendent and the city’s executive director of the public health department said Monday they are concerned about the continuing increase in COVID-19 case rates and..
