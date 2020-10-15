NCP leader Sanjay Shinde burnt alive after car catches fire due to short circuit in Maharashtra's Nashik Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A 55-year-old man was charred to death after his car, which contained a bottle of inflammable hand sanitiser, caught fire in Nashik district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday. The victim, Sanjay Shinde, was a taluka unit vice president of NCP, police said. "The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when...


