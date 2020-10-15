Global  
 

NCP leader Sanjay Shinde burnt alive after car catches fire due to short circuit in Maharashtra's Nashik

Mid-Day Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
A 55-year-old man was charred to death after his car, which contained a bottle of inflammable hand sanitiser, caught fire in Nashik district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday. The victim, Sanjay Shinde, was a taluka unit vice president of NCP, police said. "The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when...
Nashik: NCP leader Sanjay Shinde burnt alive after car catches fire due to short circuit

 The incident happened on Tuesday evening in Nashik near the Pimpalgaon Baswant toll plaza on the Mumbai-Agra Highway.
DNA


