NCP leader Sanjay Shinde burnt alive after car catches fire due to short circuit in Maharashtra's Nashik
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
A 55-year-old man was charred to death after his car, which contained a bottle of inflammable hand sanitiser, caught fire in Nashik district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday. The victim, Sanjay Shinde, was a taluka unit vice president of NCP, police said. "The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when...
