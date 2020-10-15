|
Nashik: NCP leader Sanjay Shinde burnt alive after car catches fire due to short circuit
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The incident happened on Tuesday evening in Nashik near the Pimpalgaon Baswant toll plaza on the Mumbai-Agra Highway.
Pimpalgaon Baswant city in Maharashtra, India
