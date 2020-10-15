Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nashik: NCP leader Sanjay Shinde burnt alive after car catches fire due to short circuit

DNA Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The incident happened on Tuesday evening in Nashik near the Pimpalgaon Baswant toll plaza on the Mumbai-Agra Highway.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nationalist Congress Party Nationalist Congress Party Political party in India

Maharashtra temple opening row: NCP chief Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi over tone of Guv Koshyari's letter

 Bharatiya Janata Party is holding demonstrations across the state demanding re-opening of temples.
DNA
Bihar polls: Will go to Patna next week, local parties want to talk to us, says Sanjay Raut [Video]

Bihar polls: Will go to Patna next week, local parties want to talk to us, says Sanjay Raut

While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 13, Shiv Sena's veteran leader Sanjay Raut spoke on matter if his party will fight Bihar elections in alliance with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Raut said, "Shiv Sena will contest 40-50 seats, there is no talk about alliance with anyone till now. I will go to Patna next week." "Local parties including that of Pappu Yadav want to talk to us," Shiv Sena leader added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Nashik Nashik Metropolis in Maharashtra, India

Nashik farmers welcome new agriculture laws [Video]

Nashik farmers welcome new agriculture laws

Farmers in Nashik hailed new agriculture reforms. They are hopeful that agriculture reforms will be beneficial for them. One farmer said, "The new farmer bill is good and is beneficial. Earlier, prices were used to be decided by merchants but now it is up to us. We can sell our goods anywhere in the country. We are thankful to Modi government for the new bill." The other farmer thanked Modi government for bringing the bill. "Those who are opposing new farm bills are completely wrong. They should not do so. They are politicizing it, nothing else," the other farmer said. New agriculture bills received President's assent on Sep 27.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:00Published
7-feet long python rescued in Nashik's Satpur [Video]

7-feet long python rescued in Nashik's Satpur

A 7-feet long India rock python was rescued in Nashik's Satpur area in Maharashtra. The python was later released safely into the wild.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Pimpalgaon Baswant city in Maharashtra, India


Tweets about this