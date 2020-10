BMS Rawat 🕉️ RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: NCP leader #SanjayShinde burnt alive after car catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik https://t.co/XegYZXruXU 10 minutes ago

Bonita Global Sad news. RIP. Just yesterday, we were talking about the Dangers of Hand Sanitiser. Please keep a portable Fire Ext… https://t.co/ldpaMaKZIf 11 minutes ago

Xykrah M Sid RT @TheSecondAngle: NCP leader Sanjay Shinde was burnt alive in Nasik on Tuesday evening as the car he was traveling in caught fire #Pune #… 16 minutes ago

Zee News English NCP leader #SanjayShinde burnt alive after car catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik https://t.co/XegYZXruXU 25 minutes ago

(एक मंचला)❣🏇7 Tag Spatter🔨 RT @vilakudy: NCP leader Sanjay Shinde burnt alive after his car catches fire. Read about the sanitiser part. https://t.co/0DFQNB6DQR 35 minutes ago

Rajaneesh NCP leader Sanjay Shinde burnt alive after his car catches fire. Read about the sanitiser part. https://t.co/0DFQNB6DQR 8 hours ago

@PotholeWarriors 🇮🇳 #ReportPotholes #SaveLifes🛣 So sad! #NCP Leader Sanjay Shinde got burnt to death alive after his car caught fire @mid_day @MumbaiMirror… https://t.co/54uGeRNHhT 9 hours ago