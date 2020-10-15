Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passes away at 94, won Jnanpith award last year

A teen from Illinois won the prestigious National Gold Award from the Girl Scouts because of her college sexual assault database. While applying for college last fall, campus safety was top of mind for now college freshman Therese Malinowski. Last year, with the help of the Illinois Coalition Against...
Kangana Ranaut says that Karan Johar's Padma Shri honor should be revoked after his recent film Gunjan Saxena drew flak for ‘undue negative portrayal’ of the Indian Air Force. And good news for Krrish franchise fans - reports suggest that Kriti Sanon might be one of the leads in Hrithik Roshan's superhero film. The hunt for the second leading lady is still on.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:18Published