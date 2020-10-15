Global  
 

Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passes away at 94, won Jnanpith award last year

DNA Thursday, 15 October 2020
Mahakavi Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri received Padma Shri, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Ezhuthachan Award.
