Shashi Tharoor's 'scorpion' remark: Delhi HC grants stay, issues notice

Mid-Day Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed trial court proceedings in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader against Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor over the latter's 'scorpion' remark vis-a-vis Prime Minister Narendra Modi and issued notice.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait ordered the stay and issued the notice on Tharoor's...
