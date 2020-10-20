COVID-19: Active cases among Navi Mumbai cops down to 47 from 200
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () A Dedicated wellness team set up to keep a check on the health of police officers and their family members in Navi Mumbai seems to have helped the force in reducing the active *COVID-19* cases among them from 200 in September to 47 as of October 19.
Like the other police forces in the state, even the Navi Mumbai cops were...
As per Health Ministry, India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks. After a month, on October 09, active cases fell below 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a..