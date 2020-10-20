Global  
 

COVID-19: Active cases among Navi Mumbai cops down to 47 from 200

Mid-Day Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
COVID-19: Active cases among Navi Mumbai cops down to 47 from 200A Dedicated wellness team set up to keep a check on the health of police officers and their family members in Navi Mumbai seems to have helped the force in reducing the active *COVID-19* cases among them from 200 in September to 47 as of October 19.

Like the other police forces in the state, even the Navi Mumbai cops were...
