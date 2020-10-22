Mumbai's new COVID-19 cases, growth rate rise again
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Mumbai's daily COVID-19 count increased again on Wednesday, after witnessing a drop for the past few days. The city reported 1,609 of the 8,142 new cases recorded across the state, pushing the growth rate above 1 per cent once again.
Pune recorded the second highest cases at 1,176, followed by Nagpur with 447 new infections,...
Dr. Richard Lofgren, president and CEO of University of Cincinnati Health, said the number of COVID-19 cases in the region is multiplying at a never-before-seen rate. Positive cases are doubling every..