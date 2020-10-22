Global  
 

Mumbai's new COVID-19 cases, growth rate rise again

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Mumbai's daily COVID-19 count increased again on Wednesday, after witnessing a drop for the past few days. The city reported 1,609 of the 8,142 new cases recorded across the state, pushing the growth rate above 1 per cent once again.

Pune recorded the second highest cases at 1,176, followed by Nagpur with 447 new infections,...
You Might Like


