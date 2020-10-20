|
NCW asks Kamal Nath to explain his 'item' remark
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The National Commission for Women on Monday sought an explanation from Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his "item" jibe against state minister Imarti Devi.
The NCW has also forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for necessary action. "The Commission strongly condemns this...
