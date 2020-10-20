Global  
 

NCW asks Kamal Nath to explain his 'item' remark

Mid-Day Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The National Commission for Women on Monday sought an explanation from Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his "item" jibe against state minister Imarti Devi.

The NCW has also forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for necessary action. "The Commission strongly condemns this...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Kamal Nath clarifies on ‘item’ jibe; says he doesn’t insult anyone

Watch: Kamal Nath clarifies on ‘item’ jibe; says he doesn’t insult anyone 03:00

 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has now defended his ‘item’ jibe saying that he does not insult anyone. He said that the speech list did not have any names and mentioned people as item number, item number 2. ‘The other day, I had said something but not with the intention of...

