NCW asks Kamal Nath to explain his 'item' remark

HT Digital Content - Published 17 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Watch: Kamal Nath clarifies on ‘item’ jibe; says he doesn’t insult anyone 03:00 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has now defended his ‘item’ jibe saying that he does not insult anyone. He said that the speech list did not have any names and mentioned people as item number, item number 2. ‘The other day, I had said something but not with the intention of...