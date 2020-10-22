|
After BJP's Bihar poll promise, MP CM Shivraj says will give free vaccine to poor
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Taking a cue from BJP in Bihar who announced on Thursday to provide free Covid vaccine to the poor in the state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that poor families in the state will get free Covid-19 vaccine.
