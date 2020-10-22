Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After BJP's Bihar poll promise, MP CM Shivraj says will give free vaccine to poor

IndiaTimes Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Taking a cue from BJP in Bihar who announced on Thursday to provide free Covid vaccine to the poor in the state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that poor families in the state will get free Covid-19 vaccine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Bihar Polls 2020: BJP announces free vaccine for all in Bihar, faces heat | Oneindia News

Bihar Polls 2020: BJP announces free vaccine for all in Bihar, faces heat | Oneindia News 02:24

 The BJP's free coronavirus vaccination for all promise in Bihar ahead of next week's election has become hugely controversial with the ruling party fending off allegations of an attempt to use the vaccine for its political agenda. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the uproar against the BJP's...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Sushant death case: Have right to file PIL if I don't get reply from PM on AIIMS report review request, says Swamy

 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP had mentioned in his letter the lapses on the report prepared by the team led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, which had ruled out the..
DNA
Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine [Video]

Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine

After RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in the state in the very first cabinet meet, now BJP has launched a counter. The BJP in its manifesto has promised to provide 19 lakh jobs in the state. This comes days after Nitish Kumar recently questioned Tejashwi Yadav over his promise to provide 10 lakh jobs saying how he could possibly raise the money to pay for 10 lakh jobs. Jobs - or the lack of it has emerged as the main electoral issue in the state. Bihar will vote in three phases between 28th October and November. The result will declared on 10th of November.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 19:51Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Nitish Kumar is Bhishmapitamah of corruption: Tejashwi

 The Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has upped the ante against Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, calling him the "Bhishmapitamah"..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Liverpool hospitals treating more Covid patients than April [Video]

Liverpool hospitals treating more Covid patients than April

Hospitals in Liverpool are treating more coronavirus patients than they were during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, Dr Tristan Cope, medical director of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, said as he warned that numbers were continuing to rise. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Boris Johnson defends his approach to tackling Covid [Video]

Boris Johnson defends his approach to tackling Covid

Boris Johnson has defended the government's approach to tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that an "extreme laissez faire" response, giving people greater freedom, would result in "many thousands more deaths". At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister also thanked people for their "bravery" and "patience" in living under coronavirus restrictions. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published

Covid-19: Greater Manchester Tier 3 move prompts more police patrols

 Greater Manchester's chief constable urges public to work with police and comply with Tier 3 rules.
BBC News

England game in doubt after Barbarians players breach Covid-19 bubble

 England's match against the Barbarians is in doubt after several of the invitational side had a night out, contrary to Covid-19 rules.
BBC News

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Watch: Shivraj Chouhan's fresh attack on Kamal Nath over 'item' remark [Video]

Watch: Shivraj Chouhan's fresh attack on Kamal Nath over 'item' remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Kamal Nath. This comes after Kamal Nath issued a clarification over his 'item' remark. The Madhya Pradesh CM was addressing an election rally ahead of by-polls. "What has happened to you Kamal Nath? You are 74-year-old. I can't repeat what you said about BJP's Imarti Devi. When we objected, he shamelessly called everyone an 'item," he said. Kamal Nath has been under fire over his 'item' jibe at Imarti Devi. The former CM stated that he had not said anything disrespectful against Devi. Kamal Nath claimed that the 'item' word could be used in different contexts. ECI has also sought a report from MP Chief Electoral Officer over the matter. In run-up to MP legislative assembly by-polls, Kamal Nath referred to Devi as 'item'. Kamal Nath was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting the by-polls on a BJP ticket from Dabra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:41Published
Watch: Smriti Irani Vs Digvijaya Singh over Kamala Nath’s ‘item’ jibe [Video]

Watch: Smriti Irani Vs Digvijaya Singh over Kamala Nath’s ‘item’ jibe

Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ jibe at a BJP leader has led to a big war of words between the two parties ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned the Gandhi family and said that their silence on such issues is significant and added that the Gandhi family has always chosen to stay silent on such issues. Smriti Irani also said that there is no justification for the derogatory statements made by the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also written to Sonia Gandhi demanding the removal of Kamal Nath from all party posts. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hit out at the BJP and said that their outrage is nothing more than drama. Singh said questioned the BJP leaders for their silence on the Hathras case. He said that no BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh had come out and spoken even when the Hathras victim’s body was cremated at night allegedly without her parents’ consent. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:01Published

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

BJP to approach SC against MP high court order restricting political rallies

 "Today I had meetings in Sadora and Bhander. We have cancelled the meetings respecting the order of the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh HC that restricts..
IndiaTimes

MP bypolls: HC orders FIR against Kamal Nath, Narendra Tomar for Covid-19 violation

 Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday ordered district magistrates in Gwalior and Datia to ensure registration of FIR against union minister Narendra Singh..
IndiaTimes
'All terrorists are raised in madrasas': MP Minister Usha Thakur [Video]

'All terrorists are raised in madrasas': MP Minister Usha Thakur

Culture Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Usha Thakur sparked controversy with her statement over madrasas. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Usha Thakur said, "All terrorists are raised in madrasas, they had turned Jammu and Kashmir into a terror factory. Madrasas which can't comply with nationalism, they should be merged with existing education system to ensure complete progress of the society." She made this statement on October 20 in Indore while addressing a press conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Related videos from verified sources

BJP in its manifesto promises to provide free COVID vaccine to people of Bihar: Sitharaman [Video]

BJP in its manifesto promises to provide free COVID vaccine to people of Bihar: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 22 said that BJP in its manifesto promises to give free COVID vaccination to the people of Bihar. "As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details [Video]

BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details

The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published
India warns Twitter after platform shows Leh, J&K as China | Oneindia News [Video]

India warns Twitter after platform shows Leh, J&K as China | Oneindia News

India warns Twitter over misrepresentation of map; PM Modi addresses Bengalis on Durga Puja, BJP makes big poll push; BJP promises free vaccines for Bihar in manifesto; Chirag Paswan wishes 'guide'..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published

Related news from verified sources

After BJP's Bihar poll promise, MP CM Shivraj says will give free vaccine to poor

 Taking a cue from BJP in Bihar who announced on Thursday to provide free Covid vaccine to the poor in the state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh...
IndiaTimes

Leh could hold poll lessons for others

 Thursday’s election for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh (LAHDC), campaigning for which ended on Tuesday, will be the first major electoral...
IndiaTimes

Trump's former voters have abandoned him in swing states because of his coronavirus response, a new poll has found

 Trump has sought to downplay the significance of Covid-19 and focus on US economic growth before the pandemic struck.
Business Insider


Tweets about this