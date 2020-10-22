After BJP's Bihar poll promise, MP CM Shivraj says will give free vaccine to poor

Watch: Smriti Irani Vs Digvijaya Singh over Kamala Nath’s ‘item’ jibe



Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ jibe at a BJP leader has led to a big war of words between the two parties ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned the Gandhi family and said that their silence on such issues is significant and added that the Gandhi family has always chosen to stay silent on such issues. Smriti Irani also said that there is no justification for the derogatory statements made by the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also written to Sonia Gandhi demanding the removal of Kamal Nath from all party posts. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hit out at the BJP and said that their outrage is nothing more than drama. Singh said questioned the BJP leaders for their silence on the Hathras case. He said that no BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh had come out and spoken even when the Hathras victim’s body was cremated at night allegedly without her parents’ consent. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:01 Published on January 1, 1970