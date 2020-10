AP EAMCET 2020 counselling process begins at apeamcet.nic.in, here’s how to apply Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The web-based counselling for EAMCET 2020 admissions to AP-based colleges for undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses has begun. The registration, payment of counselling fees, and document verification for the first 20,000 rank holders has begun at apeamcet.nic.in. 👓 View full article

