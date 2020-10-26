Coal scam: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 years jail Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )





The case pertains to allocation of 105.153 hectares of non-nationalised and abandoned coal mining area in Jharkhand's Giridih... A Special CBI court on Monday sentenced former Union Minister Dilip Ray to three-years imprisonment in a coal block allocation case. Ray was the Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999.The case pertains to allocation of 105.153 hectares of non-nationalised and abandoned coal mining area in Jharkhand's Giridih


