Tarun Tejpal case: Supreme Court extends trial completion deadline to March 31

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jack Daniel's Wants Supreme Court to Hear Its Case Against 'Bad Spaniels' Dog Toy



A legal battle over a squeaky rubber bottle of whiskey has been ensuing since 2014. Credit: Food & Wine Duration: 00:51 Published 20 hours ago Pa. Republican Party Asking Supreme Court To Block Ballot Extension



The Republican party wants the U.S. Supreme Court to quickly take up its case to block counties in Pennsylvania from counting mail-in ballots received up to three days after the upcoming Election Day.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:50 Published 1 day ago Scott Peterson Appears Remotely At Court Hearing; Prosecutors To Try Penalty Phase Of Murder Trial



Anne Makovec reports on new court hearing as prosecutors set to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson murder case (10+23-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:12 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this