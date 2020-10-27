Global  
 

Tarun Tejpal case: Supreme Court extends trial completion deadline to March 31

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Extending the deadline for the completion of the trial in the sexual assault case against journalist Tarun Tejpal to March 31, 2021, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that if he were to agree to a trial through videoconference, it would be over within two months.

While the complainant woman had sought her cross examination via...
