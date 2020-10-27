Global  
 

Facebook India's controversial public policy head Ankhi Das quits

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Facebook India's controversial public policy head Ankhi Das is leaving the company with immediate effect "to pursue her interest in public service", the social networking giant announced on Tuesday.

"Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest...
