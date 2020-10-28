Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai Police's FIR against Sushant's sisters vitiated and bad in law: CBI

Mid-Day Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday slammed the Mumbai Police for registering an FIR against late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters on the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, saying it is "vitiated" and "bad in law".

The CBI made the submissions in the Bombay High Court while opposing the second FIR...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Mumbai with forgery material [Video]

3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Mumbai with forgery material

Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and 2 agents were caught in Mumbai on November 02. The accused were caught in Mayanagri's Sakinaka area. Indian passports, Aadhar cards, stamps were also recovered..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence [Video]

Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published
Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by police; sedition charges in FIR [Video]

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by police; sedition charges in FIR

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued notices to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before cops next week to record their statements in connection with a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this