Aarogya Setu app developed in most transparent manner, clarifies government
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Aarogya Setu app has been developed in the most transparent manner, the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology said on Wednesday after the Central Information Commission issued a notice to the government over who created the app.
"On all such occasions, it has been clearly mentioned that the Aarogya Setu App has...
